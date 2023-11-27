NSCDC Intercepts Large Quantity Of Adulterated Crude Oil In Imo State

285 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has intercepted a large amount of adulterated crude oil in Imo State.

Babawale Zaid Afolabi, National Public Relations Officer for NSCDC in a statement on Monday noted that NSCDC’s Special Intelligence Squad discovered the illicit substance stashed within warehouses concealed in a dense forest in Izorsu Community in Imo State on November 19, 2023.

According to the statement, the NSCDC’s eagle-eyed operatives detected another substantial amount of vandalized and stolen crude oil, suspected to have been siphoned from a multinational oil company’s vandalized wellhead in the Nkwuogologo Area, Ogiata LGA, Imo State, on November 24, 2023.

It said, “On the 19th of November 2023, the CG’s special intelligence squad, discovered a large quantity of adulterated crude oil inside warehouses located in a thick forest and at Izorsu Community in Imo State.

“I want to inform you again that on the 24th of November, 2023, the vigilant and eagle-eyed special intelligence squad of the NSCDC have been able to detect and intercept another large quantity of vandalized and stolen adulterated crude oil believed to have been siphoned from a vandalized wellhead belonging to a multinational oil company and located at Nkwuogologo Area in Ogiata LGA, Imo State.

“The NSCDC CG’s special operatives were on their routine patrol when they received an intelligence tip-off that some bunkers and vandals were siphoning crude oil from an oil wellhead belonging to a foreign oil company and that they were packing it inside nylon polythene bags moving the consignment towards the creek across the river.

“The NSCDC swiftly moved to the riverine location where many drums filled with adulterated crude oil were discovered.

“On sighting the CG SIS operatives, the criminal elements took to their heels and abandoned the stolen products. The operatives were able to impound all the stolen crude oil which was subsequently destroyed by setting them on fire. “

Commandant General of NSCDC, Ahmed Abubakar Audi, who was briefed on the situation ordered a thorough manhunt for the at-large vandals.

Audi emphasized NSCDC’s unwavering commitment to eradicating oil theft, particularly in the Niger Delta region.

He reiterated the Corps’ readiness to achieve significant success in the ongoing battle against illegal activities.

NSCDC encouraged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the appropriate authorities.