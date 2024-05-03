NSCDC Intercepts Tanker With 20,000 Litres Of Stolen Petrol

372 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Kano State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) has intercepted a tanker transporting over 20,000 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) along Ibrahim Taiwo Road.

A statement signed by SC Ibrahim Abdullahi, the Command’s Public Relations Officer, said the petrol was believed to have been stolen from a filling station in Kano and was being taken to an undisclosed destination in Katsina State.

Abdullahi stated that investigation was ongoing to ascertain the origin of the petrol, with plans to return and offload it at the original designated filling station in Kano.

The NSCDC PRO added that the command was taking proactive measures to address criminal activities in the Bachirawa Kwanar Ungoggo Market located in Ungoggo Local Government Area of the state.

Abdullahi disclosed that traders at the market have been reporting incidents of vandalism, theft, and the illicit drug trade to the NSCDC.

According to him, a joint operation comprising NSCDC’s armed squad unit and local vigilante groups led to the arrest of over 50 suspected criminals within the market.