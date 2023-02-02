NSCDC Launches Technology To Prevent Violence During Election

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has launched a Nigerian Internal Security and Public Safety Alert System (N-Alerts) to aid reports of Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV) before, during, and after the general election.

The alert system was launched by the Minister of Women Affairs, Mrs Pauline Tallen on Wednesday at the NSCDC National Headquarters in Abuja.

The event, which marked the 3rd Annual Forum of Women, Peace, and Security Sector Reference Group, was themed, “The Role of Female Security Personnel in 2023 General Elections”.

NSCDC Commandant General, Ahmed Abubakar Audi, said that the new technology will also be used in reporting criminal acts that would likely be enacted during the elections.

Audi said that the level of proactive preparedness by security agencies in the country gives the confidence of adequate security as citizens freely vote for their preferred candidates.

He said that there has also been a high level of collaboration between sister agencies which gives hope for a free, fair, and transparent election.

“We, the security agencies are on the same page, well prepared and ready to frustrate the efforts of those planning to truncate the electoral process.

“The police are the lead agency in election security and we are going to be working together alongside other sister agencies, and I assure you, it will translate to positive outcomes,” he said.

The CG reiterated his commitment to introduce positive changes into the Corps through programmes and policies that will boost the capacity of female security personnel to compete favourably with their male counterparts.

The Corps helmsman promised the Minister his continuous effort to create platforms for the female gender to showcase talents.

The Minister called on all security agencies to protect and defend the votes of Nigerians in the spirit of one man, one vote, in order to give room for credible elections across the board.

She said that unveiling the School SGBV APP will further protect female students from sexual abuse, cultists, and other forms of attacks in their academic settings.

She further said that there is a need for female security personnel to be fully mobilised and deployed to utilise their potentials in overseeing the forthcoming general elections towards actualising a safe, free and fair elections.

“The gender mainstreaming has achieved some milestones in various Government Ministries, Department and Agencies and has also contributed to present day Reforms witnessed in the Security Sector.

“It has strengthened Women’s voices and structures with frequent gender concerns in public policy text and discussions,” she said.