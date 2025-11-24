NSCDC, Lions Club Launch Diabetes Awareness Campaign In FCT

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Federal Capital Territory Command, has partnered with the Abuja Metropolitan Lions Club, District 404-A2 Nigeria, in an effort to combat diabetes and promote wellness among security personnel.

The initiative, tagged “Workplace Well-Being Programme,” was organised in commemoration of the 2025 World Diabetes Day and held at the NSCDC FCT Command Headquarters, Wuse Zone 5, Abuja.

Speaking at the event, the FCT Commandant, Dr. Olusola Odumosu, commended the Lions Club for its selfless collaboration with the Corps.

Odumosu said, “Health, no doubt, is wealth. I cannot take for granted the well-being of my personnel. This medical outreach is part of my agenda to ensure sound health for my workforce because a healthy workforce is a productive workforce.”

The Commandant noted that the Corps’ operations, often physically demanding and field-oriented, necessitate regular medical checks to ensure officers remain fit for the crucial task of protecting lives and property across the FCT.

He said, “Your presence and selfless service is undeniably a testament to what you stand for, service to humanity. Your club has over the years proven its mettle, and we are happy as a Corps to partake in your humanitarian services. I hope to have more of these partnerships.”

While addressing officers and men during the Monday Muster Parade, the lead medical practitioner on the Lions Club team, Lion Dr. Linda John, emphasised the importance of proactive health management.

“The Lions Club is particular about the health and wellness of security personnel, and we are pleased to be of service to the Corps,” she said.

Dr. John warned that many people underestimate the seriousness of diabetes, despite its treatable nature.

“Early detection with adequate treatment can keep diabetes under control,” she noted, and urged personnel to exercise regularly, maintain healthy diets, reduce alcohol intake, undergo routine health checks, and take medication as prescribed.

The campaign featured free screenings, health talks, and the distribution of medication. The outreach team was led by the club’s president, Hajiya Hadiza Ibrahim.