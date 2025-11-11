NSCDC Nabs 2 Suspects For Motorcycle Theft, Drug Peddling In Kano

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Kano State Command, has arrested two suspects for alleged motorcycle theft and illicit drug dealing in different parts of the state.

This is contained in a statement on Tuesday in Kano by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, SC Ibrahim Idris-Abdullahi.

He said the arrest was made as part of the corps’s relentless efforts to rid the state of all forms of criminality and to protect the lives and property of law-abiding citizens under the new leadership of Commandant Mohammed Hassan-Agalama.

Idris-Abdullahi said the arrests were made following credible intelligence received by operatives of the command during routine patrols across Kumbotso Local Government Area.

He said the first suspect, a 19-year-old, was arrested shortly after stealing a motorcycle from an unsuspecting member of the public in the Sabuwar Jiddah area.

“Upon interrogation, the suspect confessed to being part of a syndicate that specialises in stealing and snatching motorcycles across various parts of Kano metropolis.”

The spokesman added that the second suspect, a 28-year-old, was arrested at Sabon Titin Dorayi for possession of various psychotropic substances to be sold for illicit consumption.

The items recovered from the suspects included four motorcycles, 1,000 pieces of Paxol 5mg tablets, two sachets of Pregabalin 300mg (30 pieces), 17 sachets of Diazepam 10mg (170 pieces), and one tablet of a male sex enhancer.

Idris-Abdullahi also noted that the arrests were part of the Corps’s broader strategy to dismantle criminal activities, including theft, vandalism, and other crimes that threaten public safety.

He said the investigation is ongoing, and once completed, the suspects would be charged in court.