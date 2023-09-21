NSCDC Nabs Suspected Oil Thieves, Cable Vandals In FCT

143 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The FCT Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested two suspected oil thieves and two armored cable vandals.

The revelation was contained in a statement signed on Thursday by the command’s spokesperson, Comfort Okomanyi.

According to the statement, the suspects were arrested at separate locations in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

On Thursday, the NSCDC FCT Command paraded five male suspects between the ages of 25 and 37 in Abuja.

The NSCDC FCT Commandant, Olusola Odumosu, said that through credible intelligence reports, the Command apprehended two persons illegally in possession of 16 jerricans of products suspected to be crude oil at Pai in Kwali Area Council of the FCT.

“Investigation is in progress in order to ascertain the source of the products and possibly, x-ray the men behind the mask.

“Two other persons suspected to have vandalized electrical facilities at the premises of the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF) were also arrested,” he said.

The Commandant said that a suspect was also apprehended for stealing a flat screen television at the Maitama District Hospital.

He added that the Command was taking proactive measures in eradicating and clamping down on the operations of miscreants and criminals, thereby chasing them into hiding.

“We are also tackling the theft of critical national infrastructure that are being vandalized and stolen by miscreants who disguise as scavengers.

“Over the years FCT has been polluted due to uncontrolled influx of these so called scavengers.

“Today there is an improvement and fresh air has began to sway in at all nooks and crannies of the metropolis,” Odumosu said.