NSCDC Officer Narrates How Bandits Broke Into Home, Kidnapped 18-Year-Old Daughter In Kebbi

Faruq Mohammed has narrated how suspected bandits invaded his home and abducted his 18-year-old daughter.

Mohammed who is a member of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Kebbi Command, said the incident occurred in the early hours of Friday at his residence in Gangaren NEPA, Birnin Kebbi, the Kebbi State capital.

According to Mohammed, he knew his home was compromised when he heard some unusual movements and noise.

“When they came to my house, I noticed some noise and understood that something was wrong. I have two exits in my house, one at the frontage while another by the garage.

“I decided that we should go out through the garage. unfortunately, on opening the door, we met one of the bandits fully armed by the side of my car, we had to find another route and jumped into a neighbouring house.

“The bandits broke into my house and started searching from room to room, unfortunately, my daughter was sleeping in her room, when they knocked, she opened the room and they picked her up,” The Nation Newspaper had quoted Mohammed in a report.

Reacting to the situation, the State Police spokesperson, DSP Nafi’u Abubakar, said the Force was doing all within its powers to rescue the victim.

Abubakar, in a statement on Friday, requested the public to help with useful information to help rescue the victim as well as report any suspicious movement to security agencies.

Bandits in the north have targeted female-dominated learning institutions for abduction of schoolgirls and female teachers for ransom.

On Friday, bandits were said to have abducted no fewer than 30 female students in Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka, Igabi Local Government Area, Kaduna State.