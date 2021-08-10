NSCDC Operatives Arrested As Suspects In Alleged Theft At Oyo Speaker’s Residence

The Oyo State Police Command has arrested two men of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, two private guards and a cook for allegedly stealing from the residence of the Speaker of Oyo State House of Assembly and setting the building on fire.

It was gathered that the incident happened about two weeks ago when the Speaker, Adebo Ogundoyin, was out of the country.

Part of the Speaker’s Lodge at Agodi area of Ibadan was said to have been destroyed by the fire but the building was salvaged.

The suspects were said to have been released on bail after the police had recovered N500,000 from them.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Oyo State, Mr Adewale Osifeso, could not be reached on the telephone and he has yet to reply the inquiry sent to him by our correspondent.

However, the Public Relations Officer of the NSCDC, Oluwole Olusegun, when contacted confirmed the incident.

The NSCDC PRO said, “They were arrested and have since been released.”