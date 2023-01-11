NSCDC Organises Special Prayers After Killing Of 7 Officers In Kaduna, DG Tells Personnel To Protect Themselves

134 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Commandant General (CG) of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ahmed Abubakar Audi, on Wednesday directed personnel of the Corps to protect themselves from danger following the killing of seven personnel of the corps in Kaduna.

Advertisement

Audi stated this during a special prayer session held in honour of the killed personnel in Abuja, where he expressed grief over their demise.

Commandant General (CG) of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ahmed Abubakar Audi

Recall THE WHISTLER exclusively reported how seven of the NSCDC personnel alongside some private security personnel and workers were killed at a mining site in Kaduna on Monday.

Audi called on personnel not to be deterred but to remain “resolute, committed, and resilient in their pursuit of peace, safety, and security of themselves and the country at large.”

Represented by the DCG Crisis and Disaster Management, Nnamdi Nwinyi, Audi during the Special Intercessory prayer organised at the NSCDC National Headquarters, Abuja, stressed that the Corps is doing right by securing the country and would not be deterred or overwhelmed by the unfortunate incidents.

Advertisement

He condemned the killings and decried other news of deaths of personnel across the nation, which informed his directive to organise the intercessory prayers.

Led by the Chief Imam, Deputy Commandant Muhammed Aliyu and National Chaplain, Assistant Commandant John Paul at the Corps Headquarters, both clergymen offered prayers for all personnel, families of slain operatives, and repose of souls of those who have died.

Prayers were also offered for the stoppage of such ugly incidents in the future, the peace and progress of Nigeria, and the successful conduct of the 2023 General elections.

The DG called on personnel to continue performing their patriotic duties and stressed the need for more security consciousness and vigilance in the course of their assignments.

Advertisement

In the same vein, the Corps helmsman directed the Assistant Commandant General (ACG), Zone B, Kaduna, Mohammed Haruna, to lead a delegation of very senior officers to commiserate with families of the deceased in Kaduna State.

The ACG Zone B, while on the condolence visit on behalf of the CG, assured them of the Commandant General’s support at all times and promised to ensure that a proper and befitting burial is given to them all in a statement issued by Olusola Odumosu, the Director of Public Relations of the corps.

The National President of the Association of Licensed Private Security Practitioners of Nigeria (ALPSPN), Chris Adigwu, who also joined the Corps in the prayer session on behalf of his association, sympathised with the CG, Corps management, and the entire officers and men of the Corps on the sad incidents.

He prayed for God to prevent a repeat of such calamities on the Corps and encouraged the personnel to be of good courage and not give up or relent in their pursuit of the Corps mandates.