NSCDC Ready To Crush Post-Election Violence, Says FCT Commandant

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The FCT Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Dr. Olusola Odumosu, has warned that security operatives are prepared to crush any post-election violence that may arise from Saturday’s area council election.

Odumosu gave the warning while briefing journalists at the NSCDC FCT Command after monitoring the voting exercise across several polling units in the territory.

The commandant said the show of force deployed across the six area councils was deliberate to checkmate individuals who might attempt to cause chaos or undermine the electoral process, and that personnel remained on standby to respond to any eventuality.

“I can tell you that everything is going smoothly and there is no cause for alarm,” he said.

The election witnessed inter-agency collaboration by the Nigeria Police Force, the Department of State Services, the Nigerian Army, the Nigerian Navy, the NSCDC, and the Nigerian Air Force.

Advertisement

The NSCDC had deployed 4,000 personnel as part of the joint security arrangement, while the police, acting as the lead internal security agency, earlier announced the deployment of 1,000 officers.

Odumosu said the election represents a critical build-up to the 2027 general election, and described the exercise as a test of preparedness for the larger polls.

He said that lessons from the council election would be reviewed after the exercise to strengthen future security strategies.

“There is no way you can achieve everything 100 per cent, but whatever has happened during this election will be assessed and where necessary we will make amends,” he said.

Advertisement

The commandant added that although security agencies were awaiting the conclusion of voting and announcement of results, he did not anticipate violence.

About 1,587,025 voters were expected to participate in the election, representing a 94.4 per cent Permanent Voter Card (PVC) collection rate from the 1,680,315 registered voters across the six area councils.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said the Abuja Municipal Area Council recorded the highest PVC collection with 795,081 cards, followed by Bwari Area Council with 276,360 and Gwagwalada Area Council with 196,184.

In Kuje Area Council, 144,109 cards were collected, 97.2 per cent rate, while Kwali Area Council and Abaji Area Council recorded 99,774 and 75,517 respectively.

INEC FCT Chairman, Joash Amupitan, confirmed that voting was to take place in 2,822 polling units, with 570 candidates contesting across 68 constituencies comprising six chairmanship and 62 councilors seats.

INEC mobilised 1,132 vehicles, 620 motorcycles for hard-to-reach communities and 14 boats for riverine areas, aimed at ensuring timely distribution of materials and personnel throughout the territory.