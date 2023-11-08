NSCDC Recovers Lexus Car, Pumping Machine, Others From Vandals, Scavengers In Abuja

311 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The FCT Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested 15 suspected vandals and scavengers in connection to various offences.

The NSCDC Commandant in FCT, Olusola Odumosu, who paraded the suspects on Wednesday, said they were apprehended during routine night patrols by men of the command.

According to him, the suspects were caught in different parts of Abuja at midnight committing crimes ranging from vandalism of public property, stealing, snatching of bags, phones and attacking innocent citizens under the guise of scavenging.

Items recovered from the suspects include burglary irons, one Lexus ES 330 vehicle used in conveying stolen items, vandalised transmission cables, climbing belt, hammer, screw driver, three measuring tapes, four spanners, compass, helmet, three reflective jackets, hacksaw, sets of ladies earrings, bags, one cart and one pumping machine.

Odumosu said that the apprehended suspects will be prosecuted in accordance with the law to make them accountable for their actions and to serve as a deterrent to others.

“Upon interrogation, one of the suspects caught vandalizing telecommunication cables at wuse Zone 4 area of the territory, identified himself as an engineer carrying out maintenance work for a supposed registered engineering company.

“He was however unable to provide satisfactory responses, documents or permit to ascertain his claim to undertake the job. His two other accomplices are at large but efforts are ongoing to capture the fleeing suspects.

“The Commandant frowned at activities such as these which had led to significant degradation of critical assets and public utilities thereby causing potential risks to public safety.

“The act of vandalism is not only a crime but it also inhibits effective functioning of critical infrastructure.

“Critical infrastructures are vital to the survival of our nation, and any encumbrance on them poses great risk to our security, safety and other essential services,” Odumosu said.