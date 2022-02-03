NSCDC Reinstates Withdrawn Officers From Federal Lawmaker Despite Denial

The Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps has ordered the restatement of security details assigned to a member of the House of Representatives, Shina Peller.

The Commandant General, Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi, ordered the reinstatement in a statement signed by the National Public Relations Officer or the NSCDC, Olusola Odumosu, on Wednesday night.

The lawmaker had on Tuesday introduced a bill advocating the merger of the NSCDC with the Nigeria Police because of duplication of duties and resources.

However, a letter from the NSCDC Oyo State addressed to the lawmaker and notifying him of the withdrawal of the agency’s personnel attached to him went viral less than 24 hours after Peller’s bill was introduced in the House.

The Head of Administration of the Command, DCC Sotiyo Igbalawole, who purportedly signed the letter explained in the letter that the security agency was withdrawing its men on the directive of the Commandant General of the NSCDC.

But when contacted, the PRO of Oyo State Command of NSCDC, Oluwole Olusegun, said the letter did not emanate from the command while.describing it as fake.

He described the letter as the creation of some persons on social media but Commandant General of the agency later issued a statement directing the reinstatement of the NSCDC officers attached to the lawmaker.

The Commandant General letter read, “The leadership of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps has dismissed as unauthorized and without recourse to the Corps constituted authority, a letter signed and sent to a Member of the House of Representatives, Hon Shina Peller, informing him of the withdrawal of officials of the NSCDC assigned to him.

“Not only did the officer in question lacked the power to do such, he was also found to have acted on his whims without clearance. The Commandant General, Dr. Ahmed Abubakar Audi, mni, has therefore directed a reinstatement of the withdrawn officers with a compliment of necessary courtesies to the Honourable member.”