NSCDC Rescues Lady Swept Away By Flood In Owerri

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) said operatives from its Imo State Command have rescued a lady who was swept away by heavy on Tuesday.

A video that went viral on social media had shown an eyewitness explaining how the downpour on Tuesday swept the lady away through a gutter at the popular Imo State University (IMSU) junction.

According to the eyewitness, he tried saving the lady whom he identified as Ada Adiele but the force of the flood wouldn’t allow him.

However, the Acting Commandant of the Imo NSCDC Command, Chukwuemeka Odinmba, said late Wednesday that men of the command alongside good spirited Nigerians helped in rescuing the drowning lady who was seen struggling for her life in the dirty flood water.

Adiele is said to be receiving medical attention at the Life Spring Hospital in Owerri.

“The lady is a visitor in the Owerri capital of Imo state, the flood carried her all the way from the popular IMSU junction to the NSCDC junction where some personnel saw her struggling in the flood before intervening to rescue the almost dead lady out of the flood with few other good-spirited Nigerians.

“You can imagine what she must have passed through before being rescued. At the moment she is still at the Lifespring hospital, Owerri where she is being revived,” said Odinma.