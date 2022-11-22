NSCDC Sets Up Microfinance Bank To Promote Staff Welfare

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) is set to establish a microfinance bank to promote staff welfare through financial empowerment.

The Commandant General, Ahmed Abubakar Audi, hinted this while receiving the Managing Director of Mutual Trust Microfinance Bank at the Corps National Headquarters, Abuja.

Audi stated that the idea will help to engender optimal performance

and increase staff productivity.

He maintained that staff welfare is top priority for his administration and one way of pushing this further is through innovative programs such as the micro finance scheme which has a direct positive impact on the lives of the personnel.

He reiterated that the Corps will leverage on the relationship and experience of Mutual Trust as a foremost microfinance institution in the country to set up its own micro finance bank.

He affirmed that the Corps has obtained the required license to begin operations through the NSCDC Cooperative Society.

A statement from Olusola Odumosu, the Director of Public Relations of the Corps, quoted the Comptroller General CG, as saying, “We have our operation license already but we are still making wide consultations to ensure that we get it right.

“The NSCDC microfinance bank is a novel idea, consciously developed to

lighten the financial burdens of my personnel towards financial freedom.”

Responding, Oyebisi explained that he was once a volunteer member of the Corps in Oyo State, adding that it had metamorphosed into a “foolproof paramilitary agency” of government that is living up to it’s mandate and enjoying global recognition.

He assured that based on the long-standing relationship between the bank and the Corps, they are ready and willing to offer efficient corporate banking services to the Corps to the benefit of all personnel.

He said the meeting with the CG is an opportunity to finalise on necessary logistics, adding that the take-off date will be announced soon.