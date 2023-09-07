NSCDC Shuts Down Company Manufacturing Fake Engine Oil

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), on Wednesday, shut down an illegal and unregistered manufacturing company producing fake automated transmission fluid (ATF).

A statement signed by the NSCDC spokesperson, Babawale Afolabi, on Thursday, said the fake lubricant factory was sited at Ponponla village, Ido LGA of Oyo State.

He said operatives of the CG’s Intelligence Squad who carried out the raid arrested one suspect, Adegoke Sunday, 41, while efforts are ongoing to track down other accomplices who are now at large.

The statement partly reads, “On Wednesday 06/09/2023, at about 1535hours, the CG’s special intelligence squad, who was acting on a credible tip off stormed a location at Ponpola village, Gbekuba area, Iddo local government, Oyo State where it discovered an illegal and adulterated auto lubricants manufacturing company. The location is very remote and deceptive because the so called company was located inside a residential house and indulge in the production of engine oil and other lubricants which do not mandatory industrial standard.”

Babawale said the operators of the factory sold auto transmission fluid, automobile grease and other lubricants to the public, packaged and labelled as established brands.

He added that the corps recovered over 2,500 units of 1-litre containers of adulterated ATF oil, metal drums used for storage, adulterated grease oil, large quantities of chemicals used in the production of the adulterated oil, five industrial machines among other items

He revealed that the suspect, Sunday Adegoke who claimed to be the manager of the company has been taken into custody for further investigation while samples of all the recovered exhibits have been taken and would be referred to relevant agencies for further professional analysis