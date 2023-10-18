NSCDC Shuts Down Private Security Companies For ‘Threatening National Security’

259 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Operatives of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, on Wednesday, sealed three private security companies operating illegally in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The security companies were sealed by the Private Guards Directorate on Wednesday for various offences ranging from threat to national security and public interest, failure to register as a private guard company, refusal to be subjected to licensing authority, use of dual uniforms and failure to renew their operational licenses.

According to the NSCDC, this contravenes the Private Guards Act of 2004 which mandates private security companies to obtain regulatory approval and license for operations.

The act also mandates security companies to seek requisite approval before employing security guards.

The sealed security companies include Ochacho Security Nig. Ltd. located at Idu Industrial layout , Justigo Security and Allied Services in Gwarimpa and Maco Security Service and consult Ltd. at Wuse 2, Abuja

The NSCDC FCT Commandant, Olusola Odumosu, who led the operation, said the command had invited the affected security companies over the infractions but they refused to respond.

Odumosu noted that private security companies formed a major part of Nigeria’s internal security system which necessitated the need for monitoring and enforcement.

“This is a matter of serious security concern which cannot be compromised so we can’t allow quacks or miscreants to handle our security so this effort will be sustained.

“Security operations is not an all-comers affair because we are already facing too many security challenges and that is why we will not allow any operation that is illegal.

“Under the leadership of the Commandant General, Ahmed Audi, we will not condone such illegalities and threat to national security,” the Commandant said.

He, however, said that once all sealed PGCs fulfil the necessary operational requirements, their companies will be unsealed and given operational approval.

