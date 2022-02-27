NSCDC Threatens To Shut Down Filing Stations Over Hoarding

Nigeria
By Olufemi Makinde

Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps has said it will shut down any fuel station that hoards fuel or sells above the official pump price anywhere in Oyo State.

The Oyo State Commandant of NSCDC, Michael Adaralewa, said this in Ibadan on Sunday.

He said this as the fuel situation in Ibadan continues to grow worse.

RELATED
Nigeria

Ortom Directs Construction Of Classroom Block, Bridge At Gboko Ricemill

Speaking with journalists, Adaralewa said the agency would not allow fuel marketers to continue to rip off consumers.

He also said his men would monitor filling stations to make sure Nigerians were no longer shortchanged.

Adaralewa said, “In line with directive of Dr. Ahmed Abubakar Audi mni , the Commandant Generals’ to all state commandants to deploy personnel mostly Anti-Vandalism Squad to filling stations to maintain orderliness, monitor compliance with government approved rates as well as stop visible and perceived sharp practices observed during supervision and monitoring of filling Stations .

“Anti Vandalism Squad would visit filling stations in the state, to monitor the compliance of sale of the commodity at the approved price.”

You might also like

Ortom Directs Construction Of Classroom Block, Bridge At Gboko Ricemill

LAGOS: N527m Cash Seized From Female Passengers As NDLEA Intercepts 649,300 Tramadol…

Police Confirm Killings At Burial Of ‘Notorious Cultist Ozo’ In Anambra

Public Notice: FG Provides Buses For Nigerians Fleeing Ukraine, Find Out

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.