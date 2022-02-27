NSCDC Threatens To Shut Down Filing Stations Over Hoarding

Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps has said it will shut down any fuel station that hoards fuel or sells above the official pump price anywhere in Oyo State.

The Oyo State Commandant of NSCDC, Michael Adaralewa, said this in Ibadan on Sunday.

He said this as the fuel situation in Ibadan continues to grow worse.

Speaking with journalists, Adaralewa said the agency would not allow fuel marketers to continue to rip off consumers.

He also said his men would monitor filling stations to make sure Nigerians were no longer shortchanged.

Adaralewa said, “In line with directive of Dr. Ahmed Abubakar Audi mni , the Commandant Generals’ to all state commandants to deploy personnel mostly Anti-Vandalism Squad to filling stations to maintain orderliness, monitor compliance with government approved rates as well as stop visible and perceived sharp practices observed during supervision and monitoring of filling Stations .

“Anti Vandalism Squad would visit filling stations in the state, to monitor the compliance of sale of the commodity at the approved price.”