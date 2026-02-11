NSCDC To Deploy AI In Crime-Fighting

266 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Dr Ahmed Audi, Commandant-General (CG), Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), has charged personnel to integrate Artificial Intelligence (AI) during investigations to improve response time and accuracy.

Audi gave the charge on Wednesday in Abuja, at the closing of a two-day workshop, themed “Forensic and Artificial Intelligence in the 21st Century”.

While advocating for the use of advanced technology to meet global best practices, he said that the use of forensic science and AI remained essential for evidence-based operations, improved accuracy, faster response time and successful prosecutions.

According to him, the ethical and professional application of these tools will significantly strengthen the corps’ effectiveness in protecting lives and critical national assets.

He reiterated that crime had become increasingly sophisticated, technology-driven, and transnational, hence the need to adopt new technology trends during security investigations.

The CG emphasised the importance of AI in data analysis, pattern recognition, biometric identification, digital forensics and predictive intelligence.

Audi urged participants to translate the knowledge gained during the workshop into practical investigative outcomes in line with the corps’ mandate.