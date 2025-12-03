NSCDC Trains 250 FCT Officers In Sign Language

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has trained 250 officers in sign language to improve communication with citizens who have hearing impairments.

The FCT Commandant, Dr. Olusola Odumosu, announced this on Wednesday during the commemoration of the 2025 International Day for Persons with Disabilities at the Command’s headquarters in Abuja.

Odumosu said the training is intended to enhance emergency response capabilities and improve communication during rescue operations and conflict mediation.

He described it as one of the largest sign-language capacity-building programmes undertaken by any security agency in the FCT.

Quoting him, “Security is not only about preventing threats. It is also about upholding dignity, fairness and equal opportunity for every Nigerian, including persons with disabilities. Inclusion is a core component of national security. We cannot speak of development or safety when a significant segment of our population continues to face avoidable barriers.”

He said no country can achieve sustainable development or credible security systems while excluding over 25 million citizens living with disabilities.

Advertisement

Odumosu said the Command has continued to support accessibility standards during safety inspections and works with stakeholders to ensure persons with disabilities are included in emergency response plans.

He called for full implementation of Nigeria’s 2018 Disability Act, including inclusive education, accessible public infrastructure, and representation of persons with disabilities in governance.

“This strategic training enhances our emergency response for persons with hearing impairments, supports accessibility in public spaces, improves communication during rescue operations and conflict mediation, and strengthens trust between the Corps and the disability community,” he said.

“For Nigeria to advance, we must fully implement the 2018 Disability Act. This includes inclusive education and skills development, job creation, accessible public buildings, transportation and ICT, as well as ensuring representation of persons with disabilities in governance. Inclusion is not an option, it is a national duty,” he said.

As part of the commemoration, NSCDC personnel conducted a road walk through Abuja to raise awareness on disability rights and social inclusion.