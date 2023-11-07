NSCDC Warns Personnel Against Compromise During Imo Election

207 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Ahead of Saturday’s off-season governorship election in Imo State, the operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps have been warned against partisanship and compromising the ethics of the corps.

The commandant of the corps, Anambra State Command, Mr Edwin Osuala, gave the warning while announcing the deployment of personnel of the corps to Imo State to ensure smooth conduct of the election.

He told officers and men of the command on Tuesday in Awka before their deployment to eschew compromising with political actors, adding that anyone found wanting would be dealt with.

According to him, “The commandant general of NSCDC, Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi, has charged officers and men to join forces with sister agencies to provide the needed security for the movement of election materials, INEC officials and the electorate to freely cast their votes peacefully.

“This is a national assignment and I expect you to be professional, civil, and polite but firm in the discharge of your duties and responsibilities.”

He reminded them that ” the success of Imo guber election is tied to the safe and secure environment that we as security agencies will provide during the process’.

He added, “Therefore, I expect you to conduct yourselves within the framework of the code of conduct and rules of engagement for security personnel on electoral duty. You are to exhibit high sense of integrity and respect the rights of citizens during the exercise.”

He also called on the people of Imo State to remain law-abiding and assist security agencies in the maintenance of peaceful, safe and secure environment before, during and after the election through prompt reporting of any suspicious movement of persons or incident of crimes to the nearest security formation.