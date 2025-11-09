NSDC, Lee Group To Set Up Multi-Million-Dollar Sugar Project In Taraba

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The National Sugar Development Council (NSDC) and the Lee Group have taken a significant step towards the successful take-off of a massive sugar production site in Taraba State.

The Executive Secretary/Chief Executive Officer of NSDC, Mr Kamar Bakrin, led a high-powered delegation made of the Council’s officials and Lee Group Management team to Jalingo, the Taraba state capital, to seek the support, cooperation and collaboration of Governor Agbu Kefas and the state government in establishing a multi-million-dollar sugar project in the state.

In his remarks, the NSDC boss informed the governor, and other officials present at the meeting, that he led the Lee Group to the state to explore an opportunity for a major sugar investment whose success is crucial to Nigeria’s quest for self-sufficiency in production.

He explained that the NSDC’s core mandate includes developing capacity across the sector through training, extension services, and sugarcane research, while also supporting investors in financing, feasibility studies, and land access for sugar projects.

“Sugar is an incredibly significant socio-economic product globally, employing about 100 million people in over 120 countries. Sugar estates are often located in rural areas, they naturally drive local development without causing environmental degradation. In fact, sugar cultivation contributes positively to environmental sustainability,” the NSDC boss said.

The Executive Secretary disclosed that a comprehensive national study conducted by the Council identified about 1.2 million hectares of land across the country as suitable for sugar development, adding that Taraba ranks among the most strategically positioned.

“Taraba State has passed all our technical and environmental suitability criteria with flying colours. We consider the state as one of the most promising locations for sugar investment in Nigeria. The Lee Group, through its subsidiary GNAAL Sugar, has also met our requirements as a credible investor with both financial strength and technical expertise,” he noted.

Also speaking, the Project Director of Lee Group, Mr. Lam Wing Ki Wilkins, informed the governor of the group’s desire to set up a multi-million-dollar sugar project in Taraba state.

He said the state possessed “immense potential for agriculture and industrial growth,” noting that the proposed sugar project would significantly advance both local and national economic objectives.

“We are not here merely to present an idea — we are here to build a lasting partnership. Our investment will enhance the state’s revenue base, create significant employment opportunities, stimulate local enterprise, and empower farming communities through an inclusive out-grower scheme,” he said.

He affirmed that the Lee Group has operated in Nigeria for more than six decades, with an established reputation for excellence in manufacturing, training, and agriculture.

“With the continued support of His Excellency and the good people of Taraba state, we are confident that this project will become a model for sugar development in Nigeria and a testament to what strong public–private collaboration can achieve,” he added.

Responding, Governor Kefas said his administration is committed to creating a conducive environment for investors interested in doing business in the state, particularly in the agricultural and industrial sectors.

He described Taraba as nature’s gift to the nation, noting its abundant natural resources and vast arable land suitable for agricultural ventures.

According to him, the state has addressed previous security challenges and is now peaceful and safe for local and foreign investments.

He called on investors to take advantage of the available opportunities, particularly in sugar production, a key focus of the state’s agricultural agenda.

Kefas identified Kurmi, Lau, and Ibi Local Government Areas as ideal for large-scale sugar cultivation and processing projects.

He assured the visitors that the state will provide everything it takes in terms of suitable land and other forms of support to ensure the success of the project.

Welcoming the Lee Group with open arms, the governor called for the setting up of a tripartite committee made up of the state officials, NSDC and the investors, to facilitate the movement of proceedings to the next stage.