NSE Vows To End Engineering Quackery

The Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) has reiterated its commitment to fighting quackery in engineering practice to safeguard lives and property.

The newly elected Chairman of the association in Katsina State, Engr Shamsudeen Bashir-Ibrahim, said this during his inaugural speech in Katsina.

He said the surge of quackery in engineering practice posed grave danger to lives, property and public confidence in the profession.

Bashir-Ibrahim enjoined members to join hands in the fight against the menace.

“Let us report and resist any attempt to sideline professionals or compromise standards; the integrity of our profession is not negotiable,” he said.

He said the leadership of the association would ensure mentoring and carry young engineers along to enable them to realise their potential through capacity building and internship training in collaboration with relevant bodies.

The chairman urged the state government to implement the circular of the National Council on Establishment, which placed the entry point for engineers in civil engineering at GL 09.

Governor Dikko Radda congratulated the new NSE leadership and urged them to carry on.

Represented by Sani Magaji-Ingawa, Commissioner for Works, Housing and Transport, Radda said leadership requires vision, integration and selfless service.

He recognised the role of engineers in infrastructure development, which couldn’t be achieved without their contributions.

The governor charged them to prioritise innovation and creativity to enhance the living conditions of the citizens and sustainable development in the country.

Those inaugurated include Abdurrasheed Balarabe, Vice Chairman; Abbas Sada, General Secretary; Anas Abdullahi, Treasurer; Ahmad Jibril, Technical Secretary; and Yusuf Murtala, Publicity Secretary, among others.