NSIA Signs Sales, Purchase Agreement With US Oncology Firm, Varian

The Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority has sealed collaborative sale and purchase agreements with Varian.

The deal was sealed on the sidelines of the United States Africa Leaders Summit.

Varian is the US leading provider of Oncology equipment and services.

Present at the agreement signing is the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of NSIA, Mr. Aminu Umar-Sadiq; MD/CEO of Varian, Mr. Chris Toth; and MD, NSIA Healthcare Development and Investment Company Dr. Tolulope Adewole.

The agreement with Varian is coming exactly three months after the Authority took the significant step toward providing citizens with access to world-class healthcare with a deal for the expansion of its Diagnostics and Oncology Expansion Programme.

The Authority through its NSIA Healthcare Development and Investment Company (NHDIC) had on September 15 entered into eight collocation agreements in total.

This will include Lease and Collaboration agreements with five Federal Medical Centres and three State Governments under phase one of the expansion

The state governments are Enugu, Kaduna and Kwara states while the selected, medical centres include Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital Bauchi, Usman Dan Fodio University Teaching Hospital, Sokoto, Federal Medical Centre Asaba, Delta, University of Uyo Teaching Hospital, Akwa Ibom and University College Hospital Board of Management. Oyo state.