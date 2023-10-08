Nsukka Residents Demand Designated Garbage Dumps, Decry Arrest

207 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Following ongoing efforts to evacuate refuse heaps that recently submerged the university community of Nsukka in Enugu State, residents have demanded designated dumps where they can dispose their refuse.

THE WHISTLER reported that the ambience of the community became a thing of the past in recent weeks following the non-evacuation of refuse heaps across the area.

Advertisement

The failure of the local government authorities to carry out their responsibilities led to overflooding of various road arteries of Nsukka as refuse was washed away by recent rains, blocking the drainages in the process.

A resident Kenneth Okpe said, “The LG authorities have started evacuating the heaps dotted indiscriminately, especially in the middle of Enugu Road, and by the banks of many roads. It took almost a month before the evacuation resumed. It was disgusting.”

A tailor, Ifeanyi, said, “We wouldn’t want a repeat of what happened. Many shops closed because the refuse submerged their shops.”

A health officer, Nkechi Omeye, suggested the way out. According to her, “If the middle of roads is to be designated refuse dumps, which to me is unusual, let the evacuation be more regular. The outlook of a place defines their values. Our leaders should be up and doing.

Advertisement

“I hear that a task force is arresting people who want to drop refuse at places not designated for that. But the authorities have not told us where we can dump the refuse. With the way they go about it, it will be more indiscriminate because many can choose to dump theirs at gutters in the night.”