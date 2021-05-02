Nsukka Residents Patronize ‘Burukutu’ As Beer, Palmwine Become Unaffordable

39 SHARES Share Tweet

Pubs where burukutu is sold at the university town of Nsukka in Enugu State have become beehive of activities as residents now resort to drinking the hitherto ‘unrated’ beverage. Their reason is the high cost of ‘regular’ drinks like palm wine and beer.

At Umuoyi street, along Enugu road, a burukutu drinker, Caje Nnadi, said he had since embraced the brand to slake his quest for alcohol.

According to him, “Burukutu plays three roles: food, medicine and alcohol. These are things you can’t find from our ‘regular’ drinks. Again, burukutu is very cheap. With N500, you are okay.”

Another drinker, who identified himself as, Mr T, said, “I stopped drinking my brand of beer when the cost climbed from N250 to N400. My other alternative rose from N200 to N300. I am a civil servant, and my income has not increased.

“Burukutu is good for the body. When you see the type hygienically prepared, it is better than cocked drinks.”

A trader, Hyginus Nnanna, said, “I drink palm wine as a brand. Today, a cup of ‘upwine’ is over N700. A jug of burukutu goes for N250, and a cup is N100.

“Economically, burukutu is the only option. I get the same satisfaction.”

A dealer along Odenigbo road, who does not want to be mentioned, said, “My mother is from Benue State. She advised me to switch from beer to ‘BKT’, which is another name for burukutu. My business has since changed for the better.

“Before now, I can’t sell a carton of beer in a day. My customers will come and stay, just gisting. Some began to buy kai kai. Things went beyond their income.

“I prepare my ‘BKT’ very well. Even big men buy in gallons here. A gallon goes for about N1, 500 only. I sell over 130 litres before 7pm everyday.”

Burukutu is a popular alcoholic beverage. It is ‘Amgba’ in Cameroon, ‘kaffir’ in South Africa and ‘pito’ and ‘burukutu’ in Nigeria and Ghana. It is brewed from the grains of guinea corn (Sorghum bicolor), millet (Pennisetum glaucum) and maize (Zea Mays).

A research by Augustine China Ogbonna and Christian Izuchukwu Abuajah in 2015 shows that burukutu has a normal range of crude protein for the body, a low amount of fat, low in carbohydrates, small amount of dietary fiber, low in vitamins and minerals; contains beta-carotene, ascorbic acid, and retinol with higher potassium than sodium levels.