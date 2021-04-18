Nsukka Stakeholders Call For Creation Of Adada State

34 SHARES Share Tweet

Stakeholders in Enugu North senatorial zone, including the Nsukka Journalists Foundation, weekend, called for the creation of Adada State out of Enugu State.

The stakeholders, at a summit organized by the foundation held at Nsukka, regretted that Nsukka is the only old province yet to be created a state in Nigeria.

Speaking at the event, Senator Chuka Utazi, representing the zone in the National Assembly, called for a collective effort towards the realization of the state.

According to him, “We should work together and avoid being at crossroads. Nsukka has the potentials and with collective efforts, we can achieve Adada State.”

Senator Ayogu Eze, who chaired the occasion, said the creation of Adada State was long overdue, and called on the journalists from the zone to champion the campaign for its creation. Eze also encouraged the journalists from the zone to work as a team.

The journalists’ foundation also called on the government of Enugu State to embark on massive infrastructural development of Nsukka cultural zone to bridge the gap existing between the area and its counterparts. It further condemned the terror being continually unleashed on the rural people of Nsukka as well as other parts of the southern and middle belt states by gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen, and urged the federal government to do everything necessary to bring to an end the needless mayhem.

The summit also called on all levels of government to address the general state of insecurity in the country by providing the enabling environment for job creation and employment of the teeming youths of the area and Nigeria as a whole. It also urged the people of the area, the state and the nation as a whole to do “whatever is humanly possible to defend themselves against rising violence in our communities” .

In a lecture, Matthias Ugwudioha, a professor of accounting/finance, and head of department of accounting, Nile university, Abuja, said, “Adada State creation is one of the oldest state creation agitations in this country. Previous political leaders and other leaders from this zone have consistently been agitating for the creation. Its creation will be the greatest achievements of any government under whose tenure this dream is actualized. Economic benefits of this include attraction of federal presence, opening up many communities, increase in economic and social activities as well as massive employment for the teeming youth.”

Our correspondent reports that over one hundred journalists drawn across the federation attended the summit.