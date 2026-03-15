Nsukka Zone Wins Gov Mbah’s Secondary Schools Sports Competition

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The Nsukka Education zone, weekend, won the Gov Peter Mbah Secondary Schools Sports Zonal Championship. The one-week tournament came to the climax on Saturday at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Sports Complex, Enugu.

THE WHISTLER reports that Nsukka zone bagged 10 gold, nine silver and five bronze medals to outwit other zones. The victory marks the third consecutive times the zone has won the competition, having emerged winners in 2024, 2025, and 2026.

The second position went to the Enugu zone with six gold, one silver and six bronze medals, while Awgu zone came third with three gold, six silver, and four bronze medals.

The state Youths and Sports Commissioner, Barr Lloyd Ekweremadu, said the competition had been sustained because of the passion of the state government in the sports sector.

Quoting him, “I thank Gov Peter Mbah, whose visionary leadership continues to prioritise youth development through education and sports. His unwavering support has enabled initiatives such as these games to thrive. The goal is to nurture talents and build character among our young people.”

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Ekweremadu further commended the Chairman of Enugu State Post Primary School Management Board (PPSMB), Fr Hillary Mgbodile, for collaborating with the ministry for the success of the event. According to him, the synergy reflected “a shared commitment for a holistic education where academic excellence is complemented by physical development and sportsmanship”.

He also praised the healthy competition among the athletes. “Whether you won medals or not, your courage, determination, and respect for the rules of the game have brought honour to your schools, your zones, and our great state. The talents discovered during the games shall be harnessed for the forthcoming national youth games and the national sports festival to be hosted by the state,” he said.

Fr Mgbodile, in a speech, stated that the competition lived up to the expectations. In his words, “Many young talents have been discovered, which is the true essence of the championship.”