NTA Secures Host Broadcast Rights For 2026 World PR Forum

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The Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) has signed a Memorandum of Agreement with the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) to serve as the official Host Broadcast Television for the 2026 World Public Relations Forum (WPRF), scheduled to hold from November 15 to 21 in Abuja.

The agreement was signed on Tuesday at the NTA headquarters in Abuja as part of efforts to ensure global visibility and seamless media coverage of the international event.

Speaking during the signing ceremony, NIPR President, Dr. Ike Neliaku, said the partnership with the government-owned television network would play a critical role in projecting the ideals of the forum, particularly the concept of responsible communication.

According to him, effective media coverage is essential to showcasing the scale of the event and the preparations being made to host delegates from across the world.

“If what we are doing and the efforts we are putting in to package the biggest, brightest and boldest global event in the country is not properly projected, nobody would know,” he said.

Neliaku noted that Nigeria would be hosting participants from about 126 countries during the forum, describing the event as a major opportunity to promote the nation’s values and reshape global perceptions about the country.

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He also disclosed that key milestones expected during the week-long forum include the inauguration of the NIPR Secretariat, known as “The Public Relations Place,” and the unveiling of what he described as the world’s first University of Public Relations and Leadership (UPRL), to be located in Abuja and Nasarawa State.

The Director-General of NTA, Salihu Abdulhamid Dembos, described the 2026 World Public Relations Forum as a national project and pledged the authority’s commitment to delivering high-quality broadcast coverage.

Dembos assured that the television network would deploy state-of-the-art equipment and technical facilities to provide live feeds and media services that meet global broadcasting standards.

He also called on Nigerians to support and participate in the forum, noting that it offers a significant platform to strengthen the country’s reputation on the global stage.

The World Public Relations Forum is expected to bring together communication professionals, policymakers and industry leaders from around the world to discuss emerging trends and best practices in public relations and strategic communication.