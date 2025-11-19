NTIC’s Ezechukwu Wins Full Auburn Track And Field Scholarship

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

A student of Nigerian Tulip International Colleges (NTIC), Oluebube Miracle Ezechukwu, has earned a full athletic scholarship to Auburn University in the United States, gaining admission into the school’s prestigious Track & Field (TFXC) programme.

Ezechukwu, widely admired for her record-breaking performances, has risen as one of NTIC’s most gifted young athletes.

A statement from the school, and a copy sent to The Whistler in Abuja on Wednesday, said her exceptional talent, combined with years of disciplined training and unwavering dedication, has positioned her as a promising star in Nigerian athletics.

“The full scholarship marks a major milestone in her sporting journey, opening the door to compete on the highly competitive NCAA stage. At Auburn University, renowned for nurturing world-class athletes, Ezechukwu is expected to further hone her skills and make an even greater impact.

“School officials and supporters have celebrated her achievement as a reflection of NTIC’s commitment to academic and athletic excellence.

“They describe her scholarship as a testament to the power of hard work, determination, and the strong support system that has guided her path.

“Ezechukwu now looks ahead to representing not just Auburn University, but also NTIC and Nigeria, as she takes her talent to a new global platform,’’ the statement added.