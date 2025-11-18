NUC Approves 4 New Programmes For LASU Undergraduates

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has approved four new full-time undergraduate programmes for the Lagos State University within its Faculty of Computing and Information Technology.

This is contained in a statement issued and signed by the Deputy Registrar and Coordinator, Centre for Information and Public Relations, LASU, Mrs Oluwayemisi Thomas-Onashile on Tuesday.

She said this development would further strengthen LASU’s position as a leader in technology-driven education.

“The approval was conveyed in a letter dated Nov. 3, and signed by the Acting Director of Academic Planning, Mr Abubakar Girei, on behalf of the Executive Secretary of the NUC.

“This approval follows a recent rigorous resource verification visit to the university by panels of experts tasked with assessing the availability of human and material resources for the proposed programmes.

“The four programmes were approved, effective from the 2025-2026 academic session.

“The programmes are B.Sc. Cyber Security, B.Sc. Software Engineering, B.Sc. Information and Communication Technology, and B.Sc. Data Science,” she said.

Thomas-Onashile added that the development also emphasised LASU’s commitment to providing cutting-edge education aligned with global technological advancements.

“However, it should be noted that the approval currently applies only to full-time study modes.

“By expanding its academic offerings, LASU reaffirms its dedication to nurturing expertise in computing disciplines and equipping graduates with the skills required to excel in Nigeria’s digital economy and beyond.