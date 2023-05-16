NUC Boss Rasheed Gets 7 Days To Resign As Tertiary Students Threaten ‘Mass Protest’ Over Incessant Fee Hikes

142 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has expressed deep concern over the skyrocketing tuition fees across Nigerian universities, saying students across the nation are struggling to cope with the financial burden imposed on them through incessant fee hikes.

Advertisement

NANs, representing the collective voice of Nigerian students, asserted that the National Universities Commission (NUC) under Executive Secretary, Abubakar Rasheed, has failed to protect the interests of students by allowing universities to impose exorbitant fees without sufficient justification.

The association, in a letter addressed to Rasheed and seen by THE WHISTLER on Tuesday, called for the Executive Secretary’s immediate resignation, saying they are disappointed that he has failed to use his good offices to curb frequent hikes in school fees amid worsening economic conditions in the country.

NANS is also calling for a comprehensive review of the fee structures in Nigerian universities, with an emphasis on affordability and transparency.

“It is disheartening to witness the steady escalation of financial burdens placed upon the shoulders of Nigerian students who aspire to acquire quality education. These exorbitant fees have created insurmountable obstacles for countless individuals who dream of pursuing higher education and are determined to contribute positively to our great nation,” read part of the letter dated May 16, 2023 and signed by the NANS National Secretary General, Usman Baba Kankia, among others.

“The Nigerian students have entrusted the NUC with the responsibility of safeguarding their interests and ensuring that higher education remains accessible to all. However, the persistent lack of oversight and regulation concerning the pricing of tuition fees in public universities has left us with no choice but to voice our concerns in the strongest terms possible.

Advertisement

They said their call for the resignation of the NUC Executive Secretary is based on the belief that a change in leadership is necessary to rectify the current state of affairs.

“We hereby demand your immediate and unconditional resignation from your position as Executive Secretary of the NUC. This demand is not made lightly, but rather as a result of your failure to effectively checkmate the unbridled increase in school fees within Nigerian universities. We believe that a change in leadership at the NUC is necessary to restore trust and bring abut the much-needed reforms in our educational system.”

NANS gave Rasheed a 7-day ultimatum to resign or face “mass protest action” on Wednesday, May 24,2023.

The union said the demonstration would be staged to seek “justice and fair education system that prioritizes accessibility and affordability,” adding that “Nigerian students are tired of empty promises and the continued burden of skyrocketing fees, which hinder our development and compromise our future. It is time for the NIC to take proactive measures to reverse the detrimental trend.”

NANS argues that a fresh perspective and proactive measures are needed to ensure that the interests of Nigerian students are safeguarded and that higher education remains accessible and affordable.