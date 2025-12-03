NUC Gets €3m For ICT Projects In 10 Varsities

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The National Universities Commission (NUC) says it has received €3m as the first tranche of the $40m loan secured from the French Development Agency to support Information, Communication and Technology (ICT) projects in 10 selected universities across the country.

Executive Secretary of the Commission, Prof. Abdullahi Ribadu, disclosed this during the inaugural meeting of the 13th NUC Board on Wednesday at the Commissions headquarters in Abuja.

Ribadu noted that since assuming office about a year ago, the Commission has pushed forward several initiatives centred on research, entrepreneurship, digital transformation and skills development across Nigerian universities.

“We have secured $40m loan from the French Development Agency for the ICT Blueprint Project in 10 selected universities. We have strengthened, only yesterday, the Director confirmed to me that the first tranche of 3 million euros have been deposited in our CBN account to kick-start the process.

Advertisement

“We have strengthened internal financial management, expanded access to university education through the licensing of new private universities, and approved new programs and units.

“We have also supported the take-off of publicly funded universities, expanded open and distance learning centers, and continued system-wide quality assurance exercises. Currently, the 2025 Accreditation Exercise is ongoing.

“These priorities continue to form the foundation of the Commission’s direction, and I am seeking your support in advancing them,” he said.

Ribadu assured the Board of the Commission’s full cooperation, saying the management stands ready to draw from the members’ expertise.

On his part, Chairman of the 13th NUC Board, Emeritus Prof. Oluremi Aina, expressed appreciation to President Bola Tinubu for his sustained support for the university sector.

Advertisement

He said the Board is assuming its mandate at a time of transition for higher education, with global standards rising and expectations increasing.

Aina outlined five central pillars that will guide the Board’s work, covering performance evaluation, improved university rankings, digital literacy, research and institutional reforms.

He said the Board will evaluate NUC’s performance, examining the Act that established the Commission, its vision, mission, and operational challenges.

“ Going forward, we should compare ourselves against global standards, not sentiments, not history, and where we fall short, how we fall short, and why we must adjust boldly,” Aina said.

He added that the Board’s second pillar aligns with the current administration’s education agenda, focusing on resolving issues with academic staff unions and enhancing digital literacy, including the use of artificial intelligence to improve university rankings nationally and internationally.

The third pillar, according to him, involves identifying and addressing obstacles to university quality, such as governance deficiencies, funding constraints, and research stagnation.

Advertisement

The Board also plans to review existing funding and explore new channels for sustainable funding, recognising that Nigerian universities cannot thrive on limited resources alone.

Aina emphasised that investing in NUC staff welfare and capacity, as well as regulatory infrastructure, is the fifth pillar, stressing that the system cannot perform beyond its operators’ capabilities.

He noted that the Board will leverage technology to ease operations and advance collective objectives, adopting digital platforms to support its work.