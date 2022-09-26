NUC Orders VCs To Reopen Universities, Begin Academic Activities

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has ordered the Vice-Chancellors of Federal Universities to re-open their respective schools and commence lectures.

The NUC made this known in a letter addressed to all vice-chancellors, Pro-Chancellors and chairmen of governing councils of Federal Universities. It was signed by the NUC Director, Finance and Accounts, Sam Onazi on behalf of its Executive Secretary, Prof. Abubakar Rasheed.

The letter partly reads, “Ensure that ASUU members immediately resume/commence lectures; Restore the daily activities and routines of the various University campuses”.

THE WHISTLER reported on Wednesday that the National Industrial Court ruled that the ongoing 7-month ASUU strike be suspended, pending the outcome of the lawsuit that the FG filed.

In response to the court order, however, the counsel to ASUU, Femi Falana SAN, filed an appeal on behalf of the union seeking to set aside the ruling of the Industrial Court. In the court documents, ASUU explained fourteen grounds with associated particulars of error by the lower court judge.

Reliefs sought from the Court of Appeal are: “an order allowing the appeal, an order setting aside the ruling of the National Industrial Court delivered on 21st day of September 2022 per Justice P.I. Hamman (vacation judge) and such further orders as the court deems fit.”

ASUU has been on strike since February 14th in order to compel the Federal Government to grant a number of demands which revolve around payment of salaries and dues to its members and improvement of the tertiary education sector in the country.

Several meetings have been held between the Union and the FG with a number of offers having been made however, the strike has persisted.

As a result, the Federal Government took the Union to the National Industrial Court over the strike in a bid to force the union and its members to resume academic activities while the issues under contention are being addressed by the court.