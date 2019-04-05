NUC, Others Propose N823bn University Education Reform

Advertisement

The National University Commission, (NUC), along with other stakeholders in the education sector yesterday, proposed N823 billion to reform the nation’s university education system.

The Director of Accreditation, (NUC), Dr. Noel Saliu, said this while addressing the high rate of unemployment and the shortage of skills acquisition in the country.

Saliu, in his presentation at a media stakeholders’ interactive session with the Organised Private Sector, OPS, on “Revitalisation of Higher Education in Nigeria” in Lagos, noted that this will be achieved through the Triple Helix of University-Industry-Government relationship model adopted by the Nigerian Economic Summit Group, NESG.

According to him, “The implementation of the five-year plan is expected to cost N823 billion. The cost-sharing scheme proposed for carrying the funding burden is 75 per cent by the proprietor (government for public universities and owners for private universities), 20 per cent from internally-generated revenue of the university and five per cent from other sources including alumni, endowment and donor support.”

Saliu noted that lack of lack of continuity of administration and short tenure of many Ministers of Education, remains a key challenge to the university system.

He added that by 2023, the Nigerian University system will be the best in Africa in the delivery of quality university education.

He said, “By 2023, access to university education should have increased by a factor of 20 per cent over 2018 figures.

“By 2023, the curriculum of Nigerian universities should be rated among the best three in Africa in terms of its relevance to producing nationally and regionally-relevant graduates who are high-level human resources for delivering on Africa’s Vision 2063 and addressing global SDGs.

“By 2023, at least 30 per cent of facilities for teaching, learning and research should have been upgraded to meet international standards and maintained thereafter.”

Chief Executive Officer of The Nigerian Economic Summit Group,(NESG), Laoye Jaiyeola, has said, “Skills gap among school leavers and graduates have become a major cause of youth unemployment in Nigeria as the country’s education system does not provide adequate training in skills fit for productive work.

“Several attempts have been made in the past to reform the Nigerian University System, many these interventions have failed to deliver on their set objectives.”