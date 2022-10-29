NUIMS, Chevron Will Improve Gas Supply Into Domestic Market—Wunti

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The NNPC Upstream Investment Management Services Ltd (NUIMS) formerly National Petroleum Investment Management Services (NAPIMs) has reach terms with oil giant, Chevron to improve gas and diesel supply in the Nigerian market.

The deal is the first since the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd restructured NAPIMS to NUIMS, according to THE WHISTLER exclusive.

The restructuring is part of the core business focussed area that will define the strategic aspiration of NNPC Ltd into becoming a globally competitive national energy company.

The Group General Manager of NUIMS, Bala Wunti disclosed in a post that it has sealed its first deal during an official visit to the integrated NNPC Ltd – Chevron Escravos facilities, including the Escravos Gas Plant (EGP) and Escravos Gas-to-Liquid (EGTL), and export terminal.

Group General Manager, NUIMS, Bala Wunti Visits Chevron

NUIMS now has a segment of the former Crude Oil Marketing Division based on the restructuring.

Wunti said, “The visit is in continuation of our series of visits to engage with Chevron people, fact-Finding on burning issues, and to co-create and align on actionable focus areas that will enable us to deliver on our energy security mandate and generate value for Nigeria and partners.

“Without any doubt, the Chevron facility is world-class, and the operation is excellent. The people are professional and are symbol of true Chevron culture of excellence.”

Wunti reiterated the NNPC Ltd’s commitment to tackle challenges that would breach

operations in the oil and gas industry through collaboration with stakeholders.

He said, “NUIMS and Chevron have agreed to ensure and prioritize safety, integrity, and reliability in all operations. We also agreed to maintain focus on improving gas supply into the domestic market and domestication of Excravos LPG and EGTL diesel.

“Being our first work visit since the transformation of former NAPIMS to NUIMS, I used the opportunity to reinforce NNPC Ltd’s commitment to collaboration and speedy decision-making in line with NUIMS’ operating philosophy of Safety, Speed, Compliance, and Excellence

“I also used the opportunity and invited Chevron to adopt the SSCE concept in its operations.Welcome to #NewEra.”