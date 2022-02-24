NUJ Condemns Attacks On Journalists Covering Enugu Council Polls

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Enugu State Council, Wednesday, condemned the attack by gunmen on some journalists covering local government elections that took place in the state today.

The chairman of the council, Comrade Sam Udekwe, stated this in a statement.

Our correspondent reported that about four reporters from Enugu State Broadcasting Service (ESBS) and one from News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) were attacked by gunmen at Obeagu, Enugu South LGA while on duty.

The gunmen, who were masked, came with Sienna and Toyota Highlander vehicles and shot sporadically, scaring away voters, journalists and observers in the process.

The statement revealed that as the gunmen turned their attention to the oncoming ESBS branded bus on election duty, most of the journalists in the bus scampered for safety.

However, one of the reporters, Chigozie Alex-Nwafor, and the bus driver, Ebuka Ogbozor, were held back in the bus, but released after receiving machete cuts.

Mr Udekwe described the attack ‘as morally reprehensible and an incident that must be condemned by every Nigerian’.

According to him, “I find it inexplicable that journalists have suddenly become endangered species even while discharging their constitutional duties.

“This type of act against innocent citizens must not be allowed to take roots in the society.”

He appealed to security agencies in the state to be alive to their responsibilities of protecting lives and security.

He also called on the Enugu State Independent Electoral Commission and the media organisations whose reporters were injured to pay commensurate compensations to the victims.

In his words, “Journalists should also have it at the back of their minds that they must be alive to report. Therefore, our safety should always be our utmost concern each time we are in the field.”