NUJ Demands Completion Of Enugu-Onitsha Road After Fatal Crash

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The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Enugu State Council, on Monday, sympathised with the victims of an auto-crash involving multiple vehicles at Ugwu Onyama along Enugu-Onitsha expressway in Enugu State.

The accident, THE WHISTLER gathered, killed three persons and injured some journalists. It occurred weekend.

Reacting, NUJ Chairman, Enugu State, Comrade Obinna Ogbuka, while praying for the repose of the souls of the dead, thanked God for saving the lives of many of the victims. He also wished the injured a quick recovery.

Ogbuka however expressed dismay over the repeated loss of lives at the Ugwu Onyeama axis of the road, and called for the speedy completion of the ongoing reconstruction on the road to reduce such incidents.

Our correspondent gathered that three persons lost their lives in the motor accident. It involved several vehicles, including a black Toyota Sienna bus conveying journalists to an official assignment in Igbo-Etiti Local Government Area in Enugu State. The affected journalists are crew members from the African Independent Television (AIT) and the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA). They comprised an NTA reporter and Chairman of the state NTA Chapel, Chimaroke Ugwu, alongside his cameraman, Jerry. Those of the AIT are Kelechi Ehirim, a reporter and Secretary of the state’s Private Broadcast Chapel, and his cameraman, Ifeanyi Ogbodo. The identities of the deceased are yet to be confirmed.

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Our correspondent gathered that the dualisation of the expressway has been ongoing for over ten years.