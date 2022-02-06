NUJ: ‘Donald Ugwu, His 58 Followers Cannot Distract Me’ — Ogbeche Reacts To Court Summons

Emmanuel Ogbeche, chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Abuja chapter, has reacted to his invitation to appear before the Federal Capital Territory High Court, Maitama, over the recent NUJ election won by him.

Donald Ugwu, a staff of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) who contested the chairmanship position but lost by a wide margin to Ogbeche, had in a suit against the executives of NUJ sought the declaration of the chairman as “not qualified” to seek re-election to the office.

Ugwu asked the court to declare that Ogbeche was not in “good financial standing of the union” over his claim that “the check off dues of the 2nd defendant (Ogbeche)” have “not been deducted at source, paid or remitted by his employer from his monthly salary as provided in Article 4 (1) a and 2 (a) of the NUJ constitution.”

But reacting on Sunday, Ogbeche said there was “no cause for alarm” over reports of the court summons.

His words: “I wish to remind my colleagues that the court is a place for all and sundry and this malicious effort by Pa’ Donald Ugwu is no exception.

“It is expedient that well-meaning members of our great union should not be overly bothered over this latest desperate attempt by Pa’ Ugwu dragging the union to court and joining me as a party. His intent to derail the progress of our union and council is far-fetched as history has shown.

‘Last week, Pa’ Ugwu dragged me to the Utako Divisional Police Station in his delusional claim that I attacked him and damaged his phone, hence “you must buy me a new phone.” Well, he left as he came only this time with a new screen guard courtesy of Secretary of Council, Ochiaka Ugwu.

“Pa’ Ugwu and his 58 other followers cannot distract the over 450 members that gave me a fresh mandate to consolidate on the gains of the last three years and lead our union on an even greater path.

“We were persuaded that if Pa’ Ugwu’s ambition was altruistic and not a retirement plan, as he leaves service in about 5 months’ time, he would have embraced our olive branch and given the Fresh Start Reloaded the support required of a true sports man.

“For now, he is free to use the NAN platform as he wishes to advance his daydream. However, it is important to state that the union’s constitution will be applied to the latter over this continuous abuse of due process.”