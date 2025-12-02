NUJ Enugu Council To Induct Former Gov Ugwuanyi Into Hall Of Fame

533 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Enugu State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has announced that former Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi will be inducted into the union’s Hall of Fame.

According to the council, the gesture was in recognition of Ugwuanyi’s contributions to journalism development during his administration as governor.

The induction was disclosed in a statement signed by the Chairman of the council, Comrade Obinna Ogbuka. The statement added that the induction would take place during the 2025 NUJ Press Week scheduled for December 4, 2025 at the International Conference Centre, Enugu.

Quoting the statement, “Former Gov Ugwuanyi’s induction follows a comprehensive review of his contributions to journalism across Enugu State. During his two-term from 2015 to 2023, Ugwuanyi implemented landmark interventions that fundamentally strengthened the media landscape in the state.

“Among his notable achievements were the rehabilitation and modernization of the NUJ Press Centre in Enugu. His administration provided a new bus to the Correspondents’ Chapel, sponsored several journalists on pilgrimages to Jerusalem, and supported numerous professionals through capacity-building trainings and workshops.”

Ogbuka explained that Ugwuanyi’s era also witnessed the expansion of media infrastructure beyond the state capital.

He said, “Under his leadership, a brand-new Press Centre was constructed for journalists in Nsukka, offering practitioners in the zone a modern, conducive workspace. This decentralization reflected Ugwuanyi’s belief that every journalist, regardless of location, deserves a dignified and professional environment.”

The statement added that the former governor’s humility, accessibility, and consistent respect for journalists helped nurture a positive relationship between the media and government during his administration.

“Throughout his tenure, Ugwuanyi demonstrated a deep appreciation of the press as a vital institution for democracy and development. For his historic infrastructural support, unwavering commitment to press freedom and welfare, and a legacy of empowerment that continues to uplift the journalism community, the Enugu State Council of the Nigerian Union of Journalists hereby inducts him into its Hall of Fame this 4th day of December 2025.”

It was gathered that the keynote lecture would be delivered by the President of the Senate, Chief Godswill Akpabio, while the senator representing Abia North, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu, would chair the event.

The release added the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Chief Benjamin Kalu, will serve as Special Guest of Honour, with Governor Peter Mbah as Chief Host.