NUJ Rejects Wike’s Defence Over TV Anchor Threat, Demands Apology

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The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has rejected attempts to downplay a controversial remark by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, insisting that the comment directed at Channels Television anchor Seun Okinbaloye cannot be dismissed as “hyperbolic” and demands an immediate apology.

The minister’s media aide, Lere Olayinka, had described the remark as exaggerated and taken out of context, attributing it to frustration over what he perceived as the anchor’s lack of neutrality during a programme discussing the leadership crisis in the African Democratic Congress and its implications for the 2027 elections.

However, in a statement issued on Monday, NUJ National President, Alhassan Yahya, said the union was “profoundly shocked and outraged,” stressing that the explanation offered by Wike’s office was unacceptable.

Yahya described the minister’s comment as “reckless and violent,” warning that it amounts to an attempt to intimidate and silence the media, thereby undermining press freedom and democratic principles.

Wike had, during the programme, criticised Okinbaloye’s remarks about the possibility of a one-party state, saying, “I was surprised that yesterday watching Seun. Assuming I can open the screen I would have shot him. He was talking like he already picked a side, that is not journalism.”

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The NUJ said it initially withheld its reaction in anticipation that the minister would retract the statement, but noted that the absence of any apology suggests the remark was deliberate.

“However, the regrettable absence of any such retraction or apology strongly suggests that the statement was not a momentary lapse but rather a deliberate and intentional act designed to intimidate,” the union said.

It warned that such comments from a senior government official could instil fear among journalists and send a dangerous signal that critical reporting may attract hostility.

The union therefore called for “an immediate and unreserved apology” from Wike and urged the Federal Government to clearly condemn the statement.

“We call upon the Federal Government to swiftly and unequivocally condemn this threat, demonstrating its commitment to protecting journalists and safeguarding the independence of the media,” Yahya said.

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The NUJ also urged media organisations and civil society groups to stand united in defending press freedom, emphasising that the safety of journalists remains vital to a functioning democracy.