NUJ Threatens To Boycott NSCDC Activities Over Assault On Osun Journalist

The Osun State Council of the Nigeria union of Journalists has condemned the attack on one of its members, Toba Adedeji, who is the correspondent of The Nation Newspaper in Osun State, by operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.

He was battered by the NSCDC men at the state headquarters of the agency during a protest by some students on Tuesday.

He had gone to the NSCDC office to cover protest against the shooting by its officers attached to the Minister of interior, Rauf Ategbesola.

While covering the protest the officers claimed Adedeji was a “police spy”sent to spy on the security agency. He was arrested and thoroughly beaten by the officers before he was released

Reacting to the assault, the NUJ in statement by the chairman of the Union, Wasiu Ajadosu and secretary, Bukola Elufadejin on Wednesday described the attack as barbaric and uncivilized

The NUJ said the unprovoked attack on a journalists carrying out his lawful duty was more shocking because it was carried out by security agents, who are expected to be above board in their professional conduct.

The statement noted that the union will no longer condole such attack on its members especially at this political season and cautioned security agents not to allow themselves to be used for political game in the state.

The therefore, demanded public apology from Osun State command of NSCDC, adding that the union would not be left with any other option other than to stop the coverage of all activities of the command if it fails to apologise to the union.