NUPENG, PENGASSAN Insist Tenure, Remuneration Of NNPCL’s GCEO, CFO In line With PIA

Nigeria’s oil and gas sector’s top unions have broken their silence over the controversial reports on the disengagement of the Group Managing Director, Mele Kyari and Group Executive Director F&A, Mr. Umar Ajiya from the services of the old Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation and their subsequent appointment to commence new tenure as Group CEO and CFO at the new NNPC Limited.

The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) and the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) made their positions known in a joint statement on Tuesday by the General Secretaries Afolabi Olawale, and Lumugba Okwugbawa, respectively.

An online newspaper (not THE WHISTLER) had claimed that the Petroleum Industry Act which overhauls the rebranded oil and gas industry was violated.

The PIA, which was passed into law in 2021, provided the transition of the old NNPC into a new company- NNPC limited- with a clear provision on Governance, Administration, and the appointment of a CEO, CFO and Board of Directors by the President.

Although the state-owned company has instituted legal process against the originators of the report, other stakeholders had backed the company on the matter.

In a fresh defense of the NNPC Ltd, NUPENG and PENGASSAN stated that the appointment, remuneration, and tenure of Kyari and Ajiya were in line with Section 59(3) of the PIA.

The labour unions said their comment was necessitated by the quest by the media and other stakeholders to know their position on the matter.

The two unions said “We wish to state here without any fear of contradiction, and in the interest of the growth of the oil and gas industry and our dear nation’s economy, that the appointment of Mallam Mele Kyari and Mr Umar Ajiya was in line with section 59(3) of the Petroleum Industry Act 2021.

“It is for a tenure of five years, and this was consequent upon the emergence of NNPC Limited as a commercial company totally different from its pre-PIA defunct NNPC, which also in some ways affected our rank-and-file membership who were in NNPC but now in NNPCL.

“For clarity and correction of the wrong impression being created in the public space, the duo of Mallam Mele Kyari and Mr Umar Ajiya have gloriously served in different capacities for many years in the employment of the NNPC with unambiguous conditions of service which include gratuity on exit from the Corporation.

“Immediately they exited, from the old corporation where they were previously employed, their exit packages were paid in line with established rules and conditions of service.

‘Their current appointments are fully in line with the provision of PIA and their conditions of service are also in line with the provision of the new NNPC Limited as approved by the NNPC Limited governing board.”

NUPENG and PENGASSAN however enjoined the public to ignore the allegations aimed at distracting the NNPCL boss in the discharge of his function.

They added, “Mallam Mele Kyari and Mr Umar Ajiya like other Nigerians deserve to be considered for appointments in line with established rules and regulations and so far they have not been found wanting in the discharge of their duties or committed any crime, we urge Nigerians to ignore the mischief makers and join hands with other patriotic Nigerians to help the nation and the good people of this country derive the maximum returns from our God-given natural resource.

“As critical stakeholders in this industry, we celebrate the inspirational turnaround and reforms that the duo brought to the then NNPC and now to NNPC Limited.

“These reforms do not just ensure that NNPC Limited was turned around from serial financial losses to profit-making, the welfare of our members has been greatly improved.”