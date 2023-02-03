103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

For his unwavering commitment to improved, customer-focused service delivery at the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission, the Chief Executive Officer of the Commission, Engr Gbenga Komolafe has received a letter of commendation from SERVICOM.

The letter of commendation which was presented to Komolafe at the Commission’s headquarters was signed by the Chief Executive Officer of SERVICOM, Nnenna Akajemeli.

In the letter which was made available to THE WHISTLER on Friday, the SERVICOM Boss hailed the inspiring strive of Komolafe in ensuring that Nigerians receive quality and timely service from the government.

As a key stakeholder, Akajemeli said SERVICOM will continue to count on Komolafe’s support and cooperation in the provision of satisfactory services to all citizens in the realization of the essence of governance.

NUPRC Boss, Komolafe Bags SERVICOM Award For His Commitment To Customer-Focused Service Delivery

The letter reads, “I write on behalf of Management and the entire staff of SERVICOM Presidency to commend your unwavering interest and commitment to improved, customer-focused service delivery in the Commission.

“We are indeed encouraged by your inspiring strive in ensuring that Nigerians receive quality and timely service from the Nigerian State.

“We shall continue to count on your support and cooperation as a key stakeholder in the provision of satisfactory services to all citizens in the realization of the essence of Governance.

“Once again, I thank you and assure you of my highest esteem and regards.”

Since 2021 when he was appointed Chief Executive Officer of NUPRC, Komolafe, has been implementing measures towards reforming the commission in line with his promise when he assumed office.

The engineer from Ondo state, has shown that he is a round peg in a round hole as he continues to take critical decisions to ensure that NUPRC’s mandates are achieved.

As a Fellow of the Nigerian Society of Engineers, Council of Registered Engineers of Nigeria and member of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Komolafe’s expertise as a seasoned engineer and lawyer have no doubt been instrumental in giving the regulatory body the needed impetus to achieve its mandate.

He was Group General Manager, Special Duties at the NNPC, Group General Manager, Crude Oil Marketing Division and Executive Director (Commercial) Pipelines and Petroleum Marketing Company (PPMC).

In addition, he was General Manager, Operations, Petroleum Equalisation Fund (PEF), General Manager, Operations of the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA), among several others.

Apart from being an engineer, Komolafe has degrees in law, industrial and labour relations and is a recipient of various awards.

He is an expert in institutional process study and designs to curb revenue leakages and attainment of optimum national productivity.

As Group General Manager, Crude Oil Marketing Division, he facilitated optimum revenue for the Nigerian federation and performed transparently as acknowledged by the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) in its report within the period he served in office.

In the same vein, as Executive Director, (Commercial) between 2012 – Mar 2014, he initiated strategic sales and retail plans and coordinated implementation of achievement of set revenue targets from downstream supply and distribution of refined petroleum products for nationwide consumption.

At the PEF, he initiated operations policies for effective petroleum products supply and bridging to the inner parts of the country and price equalisation management nationwide and pioneered successful implementation of electronic tracking of petroleum products distribution nationwide.

This, it was learnt, resulted in transparent bridging of petroleum products and price equalisation management that saved government hundreds of billions of naira through institutional process expertise.

He also successfully coordinated seamless supply of petroleum products nationwide with multiplier sectorial effect in the Nigerian economy as General Manager, Operations in the PPPRA.

Komolafe is said to have been heavily involved in strategic policy formulation and implementation in the oil and gas industry, where he clearly distinguished himself.

All these he brought to bear when he was appointed as CEO of the NUPRC, which ensured that he hit the ground running.

In the area of welfare, today, the NUPRC is not owing staff anything. Komolafe believes that optimising the value of the Nigerian oil resources can only be achieved when the Commission does its work diligently and in line with the rule of law that guarantees increased competition, opportunities and value creation.

As someone who is a stickler to due process, he remains committed to ensuring that Nigeria gets all the desired benefits and value from its oil and gas sector.