NUPRC Boss Komolafe Seeks Investors For 19 Oil Blocks As OTC Kicks Off In Houston

HOUSTON: The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri and the Nigerian Petroleum Upstream Regulatory Commission Chief Executive, Gbenga Komolafe, have called on foreign investors to bid for 19 oil block as the regulator opens new bidding round.

The Minister and the NUPRC boss made the call on Monday at the opening of the Nigerian Pavilion at the 024 Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) in Houston, Texas, USA.

Nigeria hopes to attract investors to invest in opportunities in the oil and gas sector.

The Central Team for the 2024 OTC is, ‘ Sustainable Energy Solutions for Africa’s Future.’

Nigerian dignitaries to advocate for energy sustainability at the event are: Sen. Lokpobiri, Hon. Ekperikpe Ekpo, Honourable Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Engr. Gbenga Komolafe, Commission Chief Executive, Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) and Mr. Mele Kolo Kyari, Group Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited.

Others are Engr. Felix Omatsola Ogbe, Executive Secretary, NCDMB and CEOs of Local, National and International Oil and Gas and Service Companies.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Lokpobiri who declared Nigeria’s Pavilion open, said the 2024 Oil Bidding Round presents an attractive opportunity for both foreign and local invesors to key into the country’s oil and gas industry.

The NUPRC’s Chief Executive Komolafe, said NUPRC’s roadshow, would present a total of 19 oil blocks to investors.

The NUPRC boss assured that the country was safe for investment, particularly with the Petroleum Industry Act which serves as a game changer.