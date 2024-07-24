NUPRC Inaugurates Team To Deliver Metering Project, Sets 4 Months Deadline

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Chief Executive, Nigeria Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission, Engr. Gbenga Komolafe has inaugurated a nine-man team to deliver both the recently approved audit of Upstream Measurement Equipment and Facilities, and the Advance Cargo Declaration Solution.

The Federal Executive Council had approved the implementation of two key projects which are the Audit of Upstream Measurement Equipment and Facilities and the Advance Cargo Declaration Solution.

The metering project would help the country save billions of dollars from errors in the measurement of crude oil production which is sometimes mistaken for crude oil theft.

The NUPRC has been making concerted efforts to “ensure that upstream petroleum operations are carried out in a manner to minimise waste and achieve optimal government revenues”.

Komolafe explained that the projects will ensure that some of the identified gaps in the system are resolved.

Some of the gaps include the presence of obsolete and non- serviceable measurement equipment at some allocation or measurement points in the industry, lack of a comprehensive database or information about all the installed measurement equipment in the industry, and lack of real-time production measurement across many locations.

He said the scope for the audit of metering of equipments include, “To establish reliable and comprehensible baseline data for all measurement points, systems and measurement equipment. To carry out a formal Gap Analysis for production, allocation and custody transfer measurement requirements.

“To propose and implement appropriate and targeted intervention actions to enhance production measurement, and flare metering including recommendations to procure, install and commission new metering infrastructure.”

For the Advance Cargo Declaration Solution, Komolafe said the project will help, “To establish a robust system for the declaration and tracking of crude oil transportation and export from Nigeria.

“To monitor and account for the movement of crude oil within Nigeria from production to delivery points. To prevent disruptions, theft, and under-declaration of crude oil within Nigeria and at export terminals.

“To establish a comprehensive database and control center for monitoring and tracking crude oil exports from Nigeria. To ensure that only certified production related to upstream crude oil operations are exported from Nigeria. To ensure accurate accountability of hydrocarbons for calculating crude oil revenue accruable to the Government.”

Unveiling the team handling the Audit of Upstream Measurement Equipment and Facilities in the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry project Komolafe gave their names as Manuel Ibituroko – Deputy Director, Facilities Engineering & Optimization; Mohammed Sirajo – Manager, Facilities Engineering; Ike Chidi – Manager, Facilities Engineering and Bashir Shariff – Principal Regulatory Officer.

The NUPRC boss also inaugurated a five-man team for the Advance Cargo Declaration Solution project.

He gave their names as Bello Shehu – Assistant Director, Crude Oil & Gas terminal Operations; Abdulrahman Idris – Manager, Petroleum Accounting; Omeje A.Desmond – Deputy Manager, COTO PHC; Dimkpa I. H. – PRO, COTO Warri and Olatunji Babatunde – NDR.

Komolafe said, “Their duties shall include liaising with the Contractor to ensure the fulfillment of the Commission’s specified obligations and monitoring the implementation of the projects to ensure alignment with the scope and specifications.”

Komolafe gave the team four months to deliver the project.

The NUPRC boss said, “The project is to be delivered in four months . Please note that management will frown upon any request to extend the project timeline.

“I am confident that these projects will be delivered as planned as I am personally committed to its implementation. The commission uses this opportunity to request the cooperation of all relevant stakeholders – the Contractor, Industry Operators and staff of the Commission – to ensure the successful implementation of the projects.”

He applauded President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and members of the Federal Executive Council for considering and approving the projects.

“ I believe, when completed, will entrench transparency in the upstream sectors and combat the menace of illegal crude oil export which are in tandem with the Commission’s Regulatory Action Plan and ease of doing business,” he added.