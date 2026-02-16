NUPRC Raises Alarm Over Fraudulent Contract Offers

By Aisha BELLO
Commission Chief Executive, Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Mrs Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan
The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has alerted the public to fraudulent activities involving individuals who claim to offer contracts on behalf of the Commission.

According to the disclaimer, these scammers often use social media, name-dropping, and misinformation to deceive members of the public, with the sole aim of extorting money. They have been warned to desist from such illegal acts.

The NUPRC emphasized that all contract processes are conducted transparently and strictly in line with the Public Procurement Act, 2007, and other existing regulations.

The Commission further cautioned that anyone engaging a third party to gain an imaginary advantage in NUPRC contracts does so entirely at their own risk.

The warning serves as a reminder to the public to verify all contract offers through official NUPRC channels to avoid falling victim to scams.

