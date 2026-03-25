NUPRC Signs Offshore Exploration Deal With SeaSeis

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The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has signed a Petroleum Exploration Licence (PEL) No. 5 agreement with SeaSeisGeophysical Limited, marking a significant step toward boosting oil and gas exploration in Nigeria’s offshore basin.

The agreement authorises SeaSeis, in partnership with the Commission and TGS, to carry out the acquisition and processing of new 3D seismic and gravity data.

The collaboration is expected to enhance geological understanding and improve exploration outcomes in the country’s upstream sector.

The three-year deal also empowers the partners to issue data-use licences to interested operators, with revenues to be shared between SeaSeis and the Commission.

This arrangement is designed to attract further investment while ensuring value generation for the Nigerian government.

The official signing ceremony between SeaSeisGeophysical Limited and TGS took place on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, at the NUPRC headquarters in Abuja.

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According to details of the project, the PEL No. 5 seismic data acquisition will cover an expansive area of approximately 11,700 square kilometres offshore the Eastern Niger Delta, in water depths ranging from 400 to 2,800 metres.

The licence is expected to unlock new exploration opportunities, strengthen subsurface insights, and support more efficient development of Nigeria’s hydrocarbon resources. It also aligns with provisions of the Petroleum Industry Act 2021, particularly Section 71, which governs exploration licensing on non-exclusive acreages.

Speaking at the event, the Commission Chief Executive, Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan, said the issuance of the PEL5 licence underscores the Commission’s commitment to promoting data-driven exploration, transparency, and long-term value creation within the oil and gas industry.

She emphasised that exploration activities are largely driven by confidence in data quality and regulatory processes, adding that credible partnerships are essential for achieving Nigeria’s production and reserves growth targets.

Eyesan noted that the PIA framework allows the Commission to grant licences to contractors willing to undertake exploration in non-exclusive areas, while also ensuring that national production goals are maintained.

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She further described the execution of the PEL No. 5 agreement as a clear indication of renewed interest in exploration activities across the sector, reflecting growing investor confidence.

In his remarks, the Managing Director of SeaSeisGeophysical Limited, Goke Adeniyi, described the project as the company’s largest undertaking in Africa, highlighting Nigeria’s vast potential in the upstream oil and gas space.

Adeniyi said the partnership with TGS represents a strategic effort to deploy advanced seismic technologies to better understand complex geological formations in the region.

He explained that the PEL 5 area, located within the Outer Fold and Thrust Belt of the eastern Niger Delta, has been carefully selected due to its high prospectivity despite its geological complexity.

According to him, the project will utilise TGS GeoStreamer dual-sensor technology, featuring long offsets, wide tow, and triple-source broadband acquisition systems, to generate high-quality 3D seismic data.

He expressed confidence that the data generated from the project would provide operators with the clarity needed to evaluate exploration prospects more accurately and make informed investment decisions.