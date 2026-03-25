NUPRC Signs Offshore Exploration Deal With SeaSeis

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https://thewhistler.ng/wp-content/uploads/perfmatters/gtagv4.js
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https://thewhistler.ng/wp-content/themes/whist/js/theme-libs.min.js
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var publisher_theme_ajax_search_loc = {"ajax_url":"https://thewhistler.ng/wp-admin/admin-ajax.php","previewMarkup":"\u003Cdiv class=\"ajax-search-results-wrapper ajax-search-no-product\"\u003E\n\t\u003Cdiv class=\"ajax-search-results\"\u003E\n\t\t\u003Cdiv class=\"ajax-ajax-posts-list\"\u003E\n\t\t\t\u003Cdiv class=\"ajax-posts-column\"\u003E\n\t\t\t\t\u003Cdiv class=\"clean-title heading-typo\"\u003E\n\t\t\t\t\t\u003Cspan\u003EPosts\u003C/span\u003E\n\t\t\t\t\u003C/div\u003E\n\t\t\t\t\u003Cdiv class=\"posts-lists\" data-section-name=\"posts\"\u003E\u003C/div\u003E\n\t\t\t\u003C/div\u003E\n\t\t\u003C/div\u003E\n\t\t\u003Cdiv class=\"ajax-taxonomy-list\"\u003E\n\t\t\t\u003Cdiv class=\"ajax-categories-columns\"\u003E\n\t\t\t\t\u003Cdiv class=\"clean-title heading-typo\"\u003E\n\t\t\t\t\t\u003Cspan\u003ECategories\u003C/span\u003E\n\t\t\t\t\u003C/div\u003E\n\t\t\t\t\u003Cdiv class=\"posts-lists\" data-section-name=\"categories\"\u003E\u003C/div\u003E\n\t\t\t\u003C/div\u003E\n\t\t\t\u003Cdiv class=\"ajax-tags-columns\"\u003E\n\t\t\t\t\u003Cdiv class=\"clean-title heading-typo\"\u003E\n\t\t\t\t\t\u003Cspan\u003ETags\u003C/span\u003E\n\t\t\t\t\u003C/div\u003E\n\t\t\t\t\u003Cdiv class=\"posts-lists\" data-section-name=\"tags\"\u003E\u003C/div\u003E\n\t\t\t\u003C/div\u003E\n\t\t\u003C/div\u003E\n\t\u003C/div\u003E\n\u003C/div\u003E\n","full_width":"0"};
//# sourceURL=publisher-js-extra
https://thewhistler.ng/wp-content/themes/whist/js/theme.min.js
https://thewhistler.ng/wp-includes/js/comment-reply.min.js
https://thewhistler.ng/wp-content/plugins/better-adsmanager/js/advertising.min.js
var wazc=function(t){"use strict";return{init:function(){0==wazc.ads_state()&&wazc.blocked_ads_fallback()},ads_state:function(){return void 0!==window.better_ads_adblock},blocked_ads_fallback:function(){var a=[];t(".wazc-container").each(function(){if("image"==t(this).data("type"))return 0;a.push({element_id:t(this).attr("id"),ad_id:t(this).data("adid")})}),a.length<1||jQuery.ajax({url:'https://thewhistler.ng/wp-admin/admin-ajax.php',type:"POST",data:{action:"better_ads_manager_blocked_fallback",ads:a},success:function(a){var e=JSON.parse(a);t.each(e.ads,function(a,e){t("#"+e.element_id).html(e.code)})}})}}}(jQuery);jQuery(document).ready(function(){wazc.init()});