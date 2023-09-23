Nurse Who Injected Mohbad Not Licensed – Nurses Association

233 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives, Lagos State Council, has disclosed that the nurse reportedly arrested for administering an injection on the late singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, also known as Mohbad, is not registered.

The association made this known in a statement signed on Saturday by its secretary, Toba Odumosu.

THE WHISTLER reported that Mohbad passed away under controversial circumstances on September 12, 2023, following the injection allegedly administered by an auxiliary nurse.

While expressing their condolences to the late singer’s family, the association has disowned the unnamed nurse.

“The National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives, Lagos State Council, expresses its deepest condolences to the family and associates of the late musician, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, during this difficult time. Our thoughts and prayers are with them as we mourn his tragic passing.

“We fully support the ongoing investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death and urge the relevant authorities to leave no stone unturned in the pursuit of justice for him.

“However, we must stress the importance of professionalism in reporting and conducting this investigation. NANNM is closely monitoring the situation with keen interest. Our preliminary investigations indicate that the individual reportedly taken into custody by the police for providing care to Mohbad is not a registered Nurse.

“We emphasise the critical need to verify the qualifications and professional status of individuals before labelling them as healthcare professionals,” the statement read in part.

The council lamented that Nigeria’s healthcare system is marred by substantial regulatory hurdles, resulting in untrained individuals taking on medical roles for which they lack the necessary qualifications.

“In Nigeria, to be recognised as a Nurse, one must complete a rigorous five-year Bachelor of Nursing Science program at a university, followed by an additional year of internship.

Alternatively, one can undergo training at an accredited School/College of Nursing and become registered and licensed by the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria,” it said.

The association however said that individuals can choose to enroll in an accredited School/College of Nursing to receive training and subsequently attain registration and licensure from the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria.

“We wish to clarify that the term ‘Auxiliary Nurse’ has no place within Nigeria’s healthcare system or its laws. An individual is either a qualified Nurse or an unqualified individual performing tasks beyond their competence.

“Furthermore, we call on the investigating authorities and the media to exercise caution and accuracy in their reporting during this investigation. We will not tolerate any misrepresentation of Nurses and the Nursing profession.

“We demand that all media outlets that inaccurately reported the arrest of a Nurse take immediate corrective action to rectify their stories”, it added.

Recall that the police exhumed the singer’s corpse on Thursday, September 21, for an autopsy into the cause of his death.

Subsequently, the Lagos State Police Command on Friday, September 22, said the late singer’s remains have been deposited at the mortuary after the completion of an autopsy.