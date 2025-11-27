Nursing Mother, Six Others Arrested Over Illicit Drugs In Edo

The Edo State Government has arrested seven suspects, including a breastfeeding mother in a coordinated anti-drug operation across Uromi, Ubiaja and Auchi areas of the state.

The suspects, comprising three males and four females, were paraded in Benin City by the Edo State Taskforce, on Thursday.

The Commissioner for Public Safety and Security, Festus Ebea, disclosed that various illicit substances were recovered from the suspects.

The recovery, Ebea said, provided incontrovertible evidence of their involvement in the sale and distribution of hard drugs.

According to the Commissioner, the operation was carried out on November 26, by the Edo State Taskforce mandated to ensure a crime-free environment across the state.

“Our youths are increasingly being lured into drug abuse, which fuels deviant behaviour and criminal activities.

“These raids were conducted in Esan North-East, Esan South-East and Etsako West, where seven persons were arrested, including a breastfeeding mother,” he said.

Ebea added that all evidence recovered links the suspects to the trade in harmful substances that have contributed to rising antisocial behaviour.

He noted that the state government is determined to dismantle drug networks, restore public safety and protect young people from the destructive grip of narcotics.

He revealed that the suspects would be profiled and handed over to the appropriate authorities for prosecution.

“This operation will be sustained. It is not a one-off effort. The Edo State Government will continue to smoke out drug dealers and criminals wherever they hide to ensure a peaceful and safe society,” he said.

The Commissioner emphasised Governor Monday Okpebholo’s directives to make Edo a drug-free state, stressing that narcotics destroy lives and endanger communities.