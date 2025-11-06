Nwifuru Frees 328 Inmates In Ebonyi Prison Decongestion Exercise

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Ebonyi State Governor Francis Nwifuru has released 328 inmates to reduce crowding in prisons and give them a new chance in life.

The programme was led by the Ministry of Justice under Dr. Benjean Uruchi Odoh under the ongoing Prison Decongestion Programme.

The government paid fines for 109 inmates through the Governor’s wife’s foundation, BERWO. Also, 51 ex-fighters from Ekoli Edda and 159 from the Effium–Ezza Effium crisis were granted amnesty.

Nine wrongly jailed people were also freed by the Office of the Public Defender. The number of inmates has dropped from 1,368 to 1,013.

Governor Nwifuru said the move shows his government cares and believes in fair and kind justice.

Advertisement

Disclosing this in a statement on Thursday by the special assistant to Governor Nwifuru on new media Mr Leo Eketa said when the present administration took over, Ebonyi correctional facilities held 1,368 inmates, many of whom were either awaiting trial or serving sentences under harsh economic conditions.

He explained that the Ministry of Justice, recognizing the urgent need to restore hope and dignity, launched a holistic decongestion initiative focused on legal redress, financial assistance, and restorative justice.

“Working in collaboration with the Better Health for Rural Women, Children and Internally Displaced Persons Foundation (BERWO) and the Office of Her Excellency, the Wife of the Governor, the Ministry paid fines for inmates who had the option of fines or imprisonment.

“ This compassionate gesture led to the release of 109 inmates – men and women who have now reunited with their families, rebuilding their lives, and contributing meaningfully to society. They were all trained and empowered financially for business startups.

“Beyond the walls of the correctional centers, the State also took bold strides in consolidating peace and security. 51 former fighters from Ekoli Edda were granted full amnesty by Governor Nwifuru for all State-related offences, in a gesture that underscores his administration’s commitment to forgiveness, reconciliation, and community healing.

Advertisement

“Similarly, 159 former combatants from the Effium and Ezza Effium crisis were granted amnesty and enrolled in a State-approved de-radicalization and reintegration program. This initiative not only decongested the correctional system but also created a platform for peacebuilding, social reintegration, and long-term stability in affected communities.

Mr Leo also explained that the office of the Public Defender (OPD) also played a pivotal role by securing nine (9) legal victories, resulting in the release of nine wrongfully detained or underserved inmates.

“This achievement highlights the administration’s dedication to ensuring that justice is not only served but seen to be served, especially for those who cannot afford legal representation. With these combined efforts, Ebonyi State has reduced its inmate population from 1,368 to 1,013 (as of 05/11/2025) – a significant milestone that sets a new record in the State’s justice reform journey.

“More importantly, it reflects a leadership that places humanity at the heart of governance. This is about restoring hope, mending broken lives, and reaffirming that justice can be both firm and compassionate. This again shows His Excellency’s vision is to build a justice system that reforms, not just punishes”, he stated.

Leo emphasized that the Ebonyi State Prison Decongestion Program stands today as a model for other states and a reminder that meaningful governance begins when justice is tempered with mercy.

“Under Governor Nwifuru’s leadership, the State continues to prove that true justice is not measured by how many people are imprisoned, but by how many are redeemed.

Advertisement

“For the 328 freed inmates, this initiative is a second chance and the beginning of a new life, a renewed hope in government, and a reaffirmation that Ebonyi State truly cares for its people.”